A total of 21 marked areas in the district have been declared containment zones where the district administration has implemented strict lockdown protocols.

The district administration has marked out containment zones in some of the urban towns and panchayat areas. Chandernagore Commissioner of police Humayun Kabir today visited the various containment zones in the district to get apprised of the steps and measures implemented.

He visited Serampore Goalapara and adjacent areas of 25 no ward.

Kabir said, “The lockdown will be implemented very strictly in the containment zones in the district. The residents are strictly advised to stay indoors unless any emergency arises. All the shops, business establishments and markets will remain closed. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed. The essential items will be delivered by authorised vendors and volunteers. The residents can communicate with different control rooms specially opened to provided essential services. The administration and civic volunteers will be ready to provide any kind of medical assistance. Strict vigilance will be carried out in the non containment areas too.”

He warned, “Anyone spotted without masks will be detained and provided with a mask. Regular miking and awareness programs will be carried out.”

The containment zones under Chandannagar Corporation are ward nos 5, 12, 26, 30. Apart from these, there is the Bhadreswar municipal area and Telinipara ward no 13, Baidyabati municipal area ward no – 9, 18, Serampore municipal area ward no – 25, Konnagar municipal area ward no – 14, 7, 11 and 19 and in Rishra municipal area ward no – 7.