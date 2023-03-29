20 arrested for Tiljala violence

Police have arrested 20 people allegedly involved in Monday’s violence at Bondel Gate and Picnic Garden in Tiljala area.

Several criminal cases have been registered against the accused for damaging government properties, setting on fire police vehicles, blocking roads and railway tracks, causing disruptions in both train and bus services throughout the day on Monday.

Police are verifying CCTV footage from cameras installed at different places in the Tiljala area.

Violence spread at Bondel Gate, Picnic Garden and several other adjoining places after thousands of protesters took over a large portions of the south-eastern fringe in the city on Monday torching vehicles, attacking policemen, vandalizing government property, pelting stones on moving trains from the Sealdah division in protest against delayed police action for the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Tiljala on Sunday.

The minor girl was allegedly killed by one of her neighbours ‘on the advice of tantrik’ in the area, prompting the local residents to stage violent protests.

Combat units and RAF of Kolkata Police (KP), GRP force and a huge contingent of armed cops from three nearby police stations were deployed to bring the mayhem under control by Monday evening.

However, the situation remained peaceful in the area on Tuesday.

“Situation is peaceful now. Raids were conducted in search of those who were involved in the violence. Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the locality to keep law and order,” said a senior police official.

CPM brought out a procession in Tiljala on Tuesday afternoon in protest against negligence of police authorities to take prompt action soon after relatives of the victim informed the local police station about the incident of her missing