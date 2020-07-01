West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) today has directed the AMRI Hospitals at Mukundapur along EM Bypass to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the parents of two and a half years-old Oyetri Dey more than two years after her death.

The two-year and five months old child had died in the hospital on 17 January in 2018 following which her father Jayanta Dey had lodged complaints with WBHRC. The girl was brought to the hospital on 15 January in 2018 with complaints of fever and bronchitis. She was admitted in the hospital as advised by Dr Jayati Sengupta, the consultant pediatrician.

The child died in the morning of 27 January. Parents Jayanta and Shampa alleged that the child was given Augmentin injection after which she developed severe respiratory problem and convulsion. They also alleged that Oyetri was not given oxygen to assist her breathing and collapsed to death. They also accused hospital unit head of misbehaviour and harassment.

“With the commission’s order issued today, it’s proved that our daughter died because of concerned doctors’ gross negligence in her treatment. The directive will also make doctors, nurses and other support staff in hospitals to pay proper medical attention to patients so that no other parents like us lose their child,” Mrs and Mr Dey said. AMRI, meanwhile, said they have not received any official notice from WBCERC.