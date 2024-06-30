2 veg vendors killed, 3 injured in road mishap

Two vegetable vendors died while three others were critically injured in a road accident at Sahapara in the Baruipur police station area of South 24-Parganas district on Saturday.

The three injured were shifted to a medical college hospital in the city from a state-run hospital in Baruipur after their condition deteriorated.

According to police, the accident occurred this morning when a Kolkata-bound matador van loaded with vegetables collided with a truck carrying sand coming from the opposite side on Baruipur-Joynagar Road at Sahapara. Both the vehicles travelling on high had a head-on collision, according to police.

The truck loaded with sand dashed the matador van when it suddenly lost control and hit a roadside light post.

Two vendors died on the spot and the three others sustained severe injuries. All the victims, who bought vegetables from the local wholesale market at Suryapur, were going to Kolkata by the matador van to sell the items.

Locals in the Sahapara area alleged that there has been an alarming rise in cases of reckless driving, ignoring minimum speed limit along the Baruipur-Joynagar road because of no police vigilance. As a result of which, the number of road accidents are on the rise in the area.