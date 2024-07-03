2 injured as car overturns at New Town

A car overturned in New Town, severely injuring two. The car was travelling at high speed, said eyewitnesses.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in front of Nazrul Tirtha in New Town. It has been reported that the private car was heading towards the airport via Biswa Bangla Sarani. The car was speeding excessively, traveling approximately at 100-110 km per hour. In front of Nazrul Tirtha, the car suddenly lost control. First, it hit the divider, then skidded and fell onto the opposite service road, overturning immediately.

It has been reported that the driver and the passenger sitting beside him were seriously injured. The injured passengers were seen lying on the road. As soon as the car overturned, locals rushed to the scene. With their help, the two injured were taken to the hospital. Both are reported to be in critical condition. The police have arrived at the scene. The families of the injured have already been contacted. Despite having speed monitors, how the car was speeding so fast is being investigated by the police. They are also checking whether the driver and passenger were under the influence of alcohol. Notably, speed monitors have been installed at intervals of 100 metres on the Biswa Bangla Sarani. If the speed exceeds sixty, a red light flashes to alert the driver, displaying the current speed and a warning message. However, some drivers are still unconcerned, as evident by multiple accidents on this road in the past few days. At night, Bidhannagar traffic police place guard rails across the road to reduce speed. In the early morning, the guard rails are removed to accommodate passengers heading to the airport, widening the road again.

This led to the recent accident. According to police sources, this morning, a luxury car was travelling from Salt Lake Sector V to Dum Dum Airport via the Biswa Bangla Gate. The car was moving at high speed, and the road was wet due to rain. Suddenly, the car lost control and crashed into the divider railing on the main road. The driver was seriously injured, and the passenger sitting next to him was also severely injured. The New Town police rescued them and sent them to Bidhannagar Hospital.