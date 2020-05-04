Two persons died of coronavirus infection and 41 were detected positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal. No Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital since yesterday, stated a health bulletin issued by the state health department today.

According to sources, the state government will issue a notification tomorrow in connection with the restrictions and relaxations that would be applicable in the coronavirus red, orange and green zones across the state.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown, put in place to contain the Covid19 outbreak, by two more weeks. It was set to end today but now it has been pushed to 17 May.

According to a state government official, there are four red zones, eight green zones and 11 orange zones in the state. Lockdown restrictions would be strictly implemented in the containment areas of the red zones.

Till Thursday, there were a total of 444 containment areas across the state of which Kolkata has 264 areas, North 24-Parganas 70 and Howrah 72 areas. Over the last two days, seven persons have died, and eight deaths were recorded between 30 April and 1 May.

Meanwhile, the state government is bringing back more than a thousand stranded migrant labourers of Bengal from Rajasthan by a special train that will leave Ajmer tomorrow morning and will run non-stop to arrive here in the morning of 5 May.

Similarly, arrangements are in place for bringing migrant workers from Kerala. State chief secretary Rajiva Sinha today asked his Rajasthan counterpart to ensure that the arrival time of the train in Bengal is in early afternoon so that necessary health screening and bus movement to different districts can be arranged properly. A total of 1200 passengers would board the train at Ajmer and there would be stop at Dankuni and Asansol.