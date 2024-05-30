2 BJP cadres electrocution

Submersible water pump installed by the state to provide drinking water for the pedestrians claimed the life of a villager in Mongalkote PS area in East Burdwan today.

Mrityun Majhi (42), a resident of Joykrishnapur village died instantly when he went to take water from the pump. The pump somehow got electrocuted due to an electrical short-circuit and the person suffered a severe shock the moment he switched on the device. He was the local booth committee president of BJP during the last general election.

The water pump was installed under the supervision of the local Joykrishnapur gram panchayat in Mongalkote. The power supply to the pump was hooked from the state’s power distribution company’s line illegally, the officials said.

Another BJP cadre Madhusudan Ghosh (32) of Indas, Bankura also suffered severe shock of electrocution when he was lifting water with an electrical pump at his house. The cable of the pump had leakage which caused the electrocution, the police said. He died while being shifted to the hospital.