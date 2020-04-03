The Alipurduar health department has identified one man in the district who attended the religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, the country’s novel coronavirus hotspot, earlier in March.

Officials today said they have sent the throat swab samples of the man for COVID-19 tests. It is learnt that the man confirmed his presence at the Jamat congregation. Sixteen other persons who came in contact with the man in the district have also been quarantined, while sources said their throat swab samples will also be sent for tests tomorrow.

On the other hand, police arrested seven persons who dared to violate the lockdown in the district today, sources said. The arrests were made from various areas across the district, it is learnt. “We have arrested seven persons who broke the complete safety restrictions in place in the district. We appeal to all to maintain the complete safety restrictions,” said the Alipurduar Superintendent of Police, Amitava Maity.

Senior officials of the Alipurduar district administration have, meanwhile, started special inspections, following complaints about the public distribution system in the entire district, it is learnt. “Inspections are going on regarding the public distribution system in the entire district. No irregularities will be accepted. In case of irregularities, strict action will be taken,” said the Alipurduar District Magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena.

On the other hand, the number of people kept under home quarantine has gone up to 11061, while throat swab samples of eight persons have been sent for coronavirus tests till today. “Five of the eight samples sent for COVID-19 have turned to be negative, while the reports for the remaining three are yet to come,” sources said, adding that the number of foreigners who are under observation in the district is 159.