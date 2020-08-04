Amid efforts put in by the state government to encourage home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and those with mild symptoms, more than 160 such patients have been cured so far in Darjeeling district. Sources said that according to figures available until 2 August, 357 patients had been under home isolation treatment and 194 are still active cases.

“A total of 163 patients have completed home isolation, including 17 on Saturday, while 29 new patients were brought under such treatment on 2 August,” a source said. However, some patients alleged that they did not receive calls from the health department though they spent days in home isolation. A monitoring cell of the Darjeeling district administration has been set up for home isolation patients recently.

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials said four doctors, an epidemiologist and 15 employees of the civic body had been engaged in the team. There are 47 wards under the SMC–33 fall under Darjeeling district while 14 wards fall in Jalpaiguri district. The team members are supposed to contact the patients twice a day over the phone.

The office of the deputy chief medical officer of health- II, Darjeeling, is also supposed to monitor the health condition of patients in home isolation. The health department and the civic body said best efforts were being made to keep monitoring those patients.

“But sometimes it may happen when the number of cases is abnormally high, that instead of calling twice it becomes only once, given the pressure,” a civic body official said.