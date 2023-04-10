Minor student gang raped in Hooghly, three arrested

A minor girl belonging to Saptagram Assembly segment in Hooghly was allegedly gang raped by at least six youths while returning home from tuition classes on Saturday evening.

The girl has filed a police complaint in this regard.

The girl had not returned home from her tuition classes yesterday evening and her worried parents had started a search and lodged a missing person diary at Polba police station.

The girl turned up in the morning and alleged she had been gang raped.

She said: “While I was returning home from my evening tution class, a boy friend of mine approached me and proposed that we elope, His five friends also tried to persuade me to do so but I refused. Thereafter one of them applied a spray in my nose area and I lost consciousness.”

She said when she regained her senses in the morning I felt a terrible pain in her abdomen region and she was bleeding, and realised she had been gang raped.

After she dragged herself to her house, she was rushed to the local hospital.

“The local party leader helped us to lodge police complaint against the rapists.” she said.

Local BJP leader Mr Bimal Roy said that after the complaint was lodged, police today arrested three offenders while three others are still absconding