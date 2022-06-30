CM stress on roads ahead of local body polls next year

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held her review meeting at Durgapur on Wednesday and took a stack of the number of projects undergoing.

She made her frustration amply clear about the squeezing of central funds and directed the district magistrates and panchayats to complete the unfinished works of the rural roads within this year. “The three gram panchayat elections will be held next year and if roads are in bad shape, people will not vote for us,” the CM said.

She has asked the zilla parishads and panchayat samities to divert funds from other projects for constructing rural roads. The chief minister also urged various departments to provide jobs to 100-day job card holders under projects like Jal Dharo Jal Bharo projects.

Asansol Municipal Corporation mayor Bidhan Upadhyay requested the CM to fill up the vacancies. In reply, she assured that the government will soon recruit but till then advised him to provide for work for the 100-day job card holders.

The industry secretary, Vandana Yadav was directed to clear the files of a private and one upcoming coal mine of West Bengal Mineral and Trading Corporation in Raniganj coal belt. She has informed the CM that by the end of this year, the project works are expected to kick off.

She has also directed the DM of Burdwan West to talk to ECL so that funds are released under the rehabilitation and relocation scheme for Raniganj coal field people, who are victims of subsidence.

The DM of West Burdwan, S Arun Prasad said that very soon 438 houses will be disbursed under the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme. Around 11,000 houses are to be developed. CM prodded for work at a faster clip as what will people do if disaster takes place.

The CM said that the government should focus only on e-tenders. For disbursing and allocating only e-tenders should be considered, she said. Mamata Banerjee has also directed the BLLRO offices to be more active.

She has also claimed that due to stoppage of overloading of sand-loaded trucks, the number of trucks has increased for transportations.

The chief minister said that the state government will not set up the bridge on Damodar, from Burnpur to Purulia; instead, she said the Centre should construct the bridge. PWD minister Moloy Ghatak had taken the initiative to construct this bridge, which was a long-time demand of the people of Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia.

During the admin meet she also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a host of projects worth Rs 318 crore.

Mamata also directed to set up a modern bus terminus at Durgapur on the requests of Durgapur Chamber of Commerce. The Mission Hospital of Durgapur chairman, Dr Satyajit Bose announced the setting up of a modern cancer hospital in Andal aero city on 10-acre land.

The CM also directed minister Ghatak to look into the land issues of Durgapur Projects.

The CM has also directed the DGP, Manoj Malviya that the law and order should remain peaceful in the state. “There were some mischief in a few places and I have complete knowledge of it,” she said.

Shatrughan Sinha, newly-elected Asansol MP said that he never saw such an administrative meeting in his life and urged the chamber representatives to submit him papers for railway projects so that he can take them up with proper authorities.

The CP of ADPC, Sudhir Kumar Neelkantham informed that top cops have been sitting once in a week at various police stations and hearing the grievances of the common people. The CM directed him to take some IT persons on contract for the cyber crime and social media observation jobs.

From the podium, the CM alleged that from a poor toto driver, doctors to TMC leaders, the CBI has been harassing in Durgapur. Even an eminent doctor like Dr Abhijit Choudhury has been called, she said.

Incidentally, the CBI has set up a camp in Durgapur and is investigating the post-poll violence cases on the directives of the high court. The MSME minister Chandranath Sinha was also grilled recently.