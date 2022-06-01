CM bets big on 3 showpiece projects in Purulia

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced three Greenfield case projects before the next year’s crucial three-tier gram panchayat elections in Purulia district yesterday to woo the voters.

At the administrative meeting in Purulia yesterday, the CM has announced setting up a film city like Hyderabad in Purulia district, setting up a commercial airport in Charra at the outskirts of Purulia town, under the PM Narendra Modi’s Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme and the much hyped Rs72,000 crore industrial township in Raghunathpur.

After receiving three consecutive drubbings in the hands of BJP in Purulia on 2018 gram panchayat polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls, the Trinamul Congress chief is now focussing on forthcoming panchayat polls for recovering with a host of mega projects and development works in the most backward district of the country.

“Purulia has an idyllic setting and is famous for its scenic beauties with hills. It is a perfect location for film shooting. The state government will provide land for the project and we have already met with the chamber of commerce seeking their inputs for setting up a film city in South Bengal at Purulia,” the CM added.

Several film shootings have taken place in the past at Purulia, including the Hirak Rajar Deshe by legendary film director Satyajit Ray, Bollywood blockbuster, Lootera starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Tollywood blockbuster and Chaamp among others.

The CM said that the film city will be modelled on Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It will provide employment opportunities for the local people, she added.

In Charra, there is an abandoned airstrip. The state transport department plans to set up a commercial domestic airport under the low cost Udan scheme, Purulia district officials said.

But, the biggest showpiece project will be her dream project – a new greenfield integrated industrial township to be set up by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) at Raghunathpur named Jungle Sundari Karmanagari on 2,483 acres of land at an initial cost of Rs 1,148 crore and already a special purpose vehicle (SPV) has been formed.

The CM said that the total investment will be around Rs 72,000 crore for the Raghunathpur integrated industrial township project. Once this project is completed, it will change the socio-economic scenario of the Jangalmahal, the government believes.

The state government has already applied for environmental clearance of the proposed mega industrial township project, sources said.