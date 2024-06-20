14-day police custody for Raniganj jewellery showroom heist mastermind

The Asansol Court has sent Sonu Gupta, the mastermind of Raniganj gold jewellery shop dacoity case to 14 days judicial custody. He suffered a bullet injury during the act on that day and was later arrested and underwent treatment and surgery at Asansol District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Raniganj Police have arrested two persons in the last four days, thus taking the total number of arrests to four in the high profile gold jewellery showroom dacoity case.

Of the arrested four persons three are the dacoits directly involved in the loot and the fourth one is the local contact, who had given shelter to the gang members.

Advertisement

The kingpin of the racket Sonu Gupta, who had suffered a bullet injury during the dacoity and his associate Suraj Kumar Singh were arrested from Jharkhand with the help of the police of the neighbouring state.

While Suraj Kumar Singh is on police custody at present, on Sunday, the Special Task Force (STF) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), comprising eight cops raided a house in Patna and arrested Nagendra Yadav, a resident of Moinpur in Bihar. Looted gold jewellery were also seized from his possession in that house by police. He has been produced to Asansol Court today and sent to 14 days police custody.

Yesterday, Raniganj Police arrested a flower shop owner, Sashikanta Mali from Dakshinkhanda in Andal. Police said that he has given shelter to these dacoits to stay in his house.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, CP, ADPC confirmed that four persons, including three dacoits have been arrested and several police teams have fanned out in different locations and combing operations are on to nab the four other fugitives who are at large.

During interrogations, the police came to know that the kingpin, Sonu Gupta is a student of computer science and engineering and was arrested by police earlier in cyber fraud cases. When he hurriedly came out after being informed about police presence, a bullet fired by sub-inspector Meghnad Mondal pierced through his abdomen and he fell into the ground and he lost grip of the carbine he was carrying.