At least 12 persons have gone missing when a RO-RO (Roll-on/rolloff) vessel developed some mechanical snag while returning from the Sahibganj side in Jharkhand to Manikchak in Malda, leading to some lorries it had been carrying sliding down into the waters in the Ganga river this evening.

The vessel is owned by an operator based out of Jharkhand, it is learnt.

Sources said there were at least 22 persons, including drivers and handymen of the lorries carrying stone-chips, on the vessel and that at least 10 of them either swam to safety or were rescued by local people. “At least 12 of them are still missing. The district Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police have rushed to the site at Manikchak,” a source said.

Disaster management teams have already started rescue operations under searchlights. “The vessel started from Rajmahal in Bihar and as it reached Manikchak ghat, the rear portion started to drown and the lorries on started slipping into the water one by one,” sources said.

“Primarily, it is learnt that eight lorries went into the water, but nothing can be confirmed about the missing persons as of now,” Malda DM Rajarshi Mitra, however, said late in the evening.