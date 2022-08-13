West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya, a 1986-batch IPS officer, would receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service on Independence Day at Red Road.

Mr Malaviya, who had replaced Virendra after the latter’s retirement, had taken charge as working DGP on 31 August 2021 and then in December was confirmed in his post.

He is among the 11 IPS officers who will receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding and Commendable Service on Monday on the occasion of the Independence Day parade organised by the state government at Red Road.

The Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service will be awarded to four IPS officers and another seven IPS officers will receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Commendable Service.

The other IPS officer who has been selected for the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service are ADG CID R Rajasekaran, a 1997-batch IPS officer, Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissionerate Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a 2004-batch IPS officer and Sunil Kumar Choudhary (IPS 2004) IGP Bankura Rang.

Under the category of Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Commendable Service are seven officers namely DIG Burdwan Range Alok Rajoria, a 2008-batch IPS officer, DIG Murshidabad Range Rashid Munir Khan (IPS 2008), Avvaru Ravindranath (IPS-2009), AIG (Security), DC Central Division Kolkata Rupesh Kumar (IPS2009), 2009-batch officer Akash Magharia DC South Division Kolkata, Joyeeta Bose (IPS2010) DC North Division Kolkata and SP East Burdwan Kamanasish Sen, a 2014- batch IPS officer.

The state government will display around 10 tableaus at the Red Road Independence Day parade on 15 August.