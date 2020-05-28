A record number of twelve Covid-19 positive cases were detected in a single day and from a single block in Bankura and they have been shifted to the dedicated Covid Hospital in Durgapur early today.

The district administration officials said that they were all migrant labourers and had returned to their native places here from Covid hotspots like Maharashtra and also from Tamil Nadu last week.

Chhatna, a block in the northern part of Bankura under the foothills of Susunia hill received truckloads of migrant labourers returning back to their native places since a week.

The district health officials had collected swab samples from the labourers those had returned last week, said Dr Shyamal Soren, chief medical officer, Bankura.

“Twelve samples tested Covid positive,” he said.

Eleven were from Chhatna and one from neighbouring Saltora block. The patients loaded in three ambulances were shifted to Sanaka Covid Hospital in Durgapur in the wee hours and their family members have been sent to quarantine and the block has been declared as containment zone.

The same hospital incidentally discharged 18 persons those survived Covid-19 today itself, the officials said.

On Monday, the hospital had discharged a 15-year old boy from Patrasayar – the first Covid-19 positive case from Bankura but the boy had to be shifted to quarantine centre as the villagers denied entry and demanded that he should be transported to Khandaghosh in Burdwan (East) – his native place.

The boy had travelled from Kolkata to the Patrasayar – his maternal uncle’s place. In Burdwan (East), eight migrant labourers were detected as Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours and with this the cumulative number of cases, according to the officials, has gone up to 36.