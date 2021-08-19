10 hurt in Malda Duare Sarkar stampede

At least 10 women were injured in a stampede at the Sahapur High School under the Malda police station this morning. People had gathered at the school where the Duare Sarkar camp is being held by the state government to provide various schemes to the people at their doorsteps.

According to witnesses, a huge crowd, especially of women gathered at the school even before the school opened for the camp. “The women wanted to collect the forms for the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, and as they hurried to enter the school gate, there was jostling and a small stampede,” a witness said. The injured women were taken to the Moulpur hospital, while a huge contingent of police reached the place, it is learnt.

“Seven of the injured women are still undergoing treatment in the hospital,” a source said. According to sources, almost 1000 women had been standing in front of the school gate this morning to collect the forms for the Lakshmi Bhandar forms.

“The incident occurred as the women gathered there rushed in for the forms, while a huge contingent of police was called in to tackle the situation,” a source said. Local people, meanwhile, said there should have been ample police personnel on duty from the very beginning to stop such commotion and rush at the centre.

Anika Ghosh, a local, alleged, “There was chaos from the very beginning and such an unwanted situation was expected. We demand order in the form distribution and collection to be arranged by the administration.” Though BDO, Old Malda block, Irfan Habib, refused to comment on the matter, a section of the women there demanded orderly queues for the distribution and collection of the forms.