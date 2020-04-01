With reports of one more death and five new cases today in West Bengal, there has been a steady rise in number of Covid-19 –affected patients during the past few days in the state. So far, the dangerous viral disease has claimed three lives affecting 27 patients including today’s death victim across the state.

Experts in virology and critical care medicine felt that the mortality rate caused by Covid- 19 in Bengal is higher as compared with several other states affected by the disease. A 48-year-old woman of Salkia in the northern part of Howrah city died today at Howrah District Hospital (HDH).

She was admitted to the general ward at HDH on Sunday with symptoms of fever, cough and cold and respiratory trouble instead of isolation ward earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 suspects. Her swab sample was tested coronavirus positive in the preliminary exam. Hospital sources said that the patient had recent travel history in Dooars region of north Bengal.

Nurses and other medical staff at the hospital staged agitation in protest against the hospital superintendent’s decision to admit the patient at general ward instead of the isolation cabin. Sources at Swasthya Bhaban feared that a large number of nurses, other staff and her family members might have close contact with her both at the home and Salkia residence.

The health department has directed the Howrah district health administration to trace all these persons to keep them in isolation ward for two weeks’ observation. Meanwhile, four new cases of Covid-19 were reported today in the southern part of the city, North 24-Parganas district and East Midnapore district separately.

One 52 year-old man of Tollygunge area was tested coronavirus positive though he had no travel history recently either in home or abroad. He is undergoing treatment at AMRI Hospital at Dhakuria while another coronavirus male patient aged 50 of Salt Lake area has been taken to the same hospital’s Salt Lake unit.

A 57 year-old fast food stall owner at Belghoria was also rushed to a private hospital in the nearby area in serious condition showing symptoms of high fever and breathing trouble. He was tested coronavirus positive. He had no history of travelling outside Bengal and also the country. In the fourth case, a jewellery worker of Daspur area in East Midnapore district, was taken to the Beliaghat ID Hospital in the city after his swab sample was found coronavirus positive.

Recently he returned from Mumbai where he used to work in jewellery industry. According to a senior virologist attached with the staterun School of Tropical Medicine (STM), Covid-19 is spreading its network in communities and this is a dangerous trend. “Some positive cases are being reported though the affected patients do not any travel history in coronavirus-affected states or countries outside India,” he said requesting anonymity.