See the next incarnation of the Yamaha R15

The launch of the Yamaha R15 V4 has been rumored for some time. Among them is a new motorcycle named Yamaha R15M which has a reverse front suspension. Which had been available in foreign markets for a long time. The company has also made significant changes in the front fairing of the motorcycle. This motorcycle will have 1 headlight instead of 2. Sources say that this motorcycle is going to be launched with Yamaha R15. That is why the company has already prepared the necessary documents. According to sources, the R15M will have multiple sophisticated features including Bluetooth connectivity. The price will also be slightly higher than the R15 V4.

Yamaha R15 V4 engine will be in this motorcycle. The 155 cc engine matches 16.35 horsepower. Slightly lower than the current R15. The price of the motorcycle is estimated to be Rs 7,000-8,000 more than the R15 V4.