Royal Enfield Scram 411 Details Revealed

A new, scrambler-style motorcycle that will be christened as the Scram 411. This new product will be built on the Royal Enfield Himalayan platform. The company is yet to reveal any launch details, although we expect to see the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 in the Indian market in 2021.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has already started testing the Scram 411, and we have seen a few test mules of this motorcycle on the Indian roads. According to our sources, Royal Enfield has made a good number of changes to the Scram 411 as compared to the Himalayan. Thus, it gets a different name to not let it relate to the Himalayan.

Design Highlights

To help you visualize how this bike will look, we have a Himalayan in the video embedded above. For starters, the new Scram 411 will use a 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch unit on the Himalayan. The rear, on the other hand, remains the same as the adventure tourer. The motorcycle will come with spoke wheels as standard while the company may introduce an alloy wheel version later.

In terms of design, the headlight on the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be different from the unit on the Himalayan. The frames that connect the tank to the headlamp unit on the Himalayan will be gone too. Instead, we will see small shrouds flanking the fuel tank of the Scram 411 that would be aimed to make the motorcycle look aesthetically pleasing. The fuel tank will be borrowed from the Himalayan. From the spy shots, it is clear that the instrument cluster might be borrowed from the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Spy photographs have also confirmed that the saddle on the Scram 411 will be a single piece unit. It will most likely be slightly wider unit than the seat on the Himalayan to deliver better comfort. The rear, on the other hand, won’t be changed a lot. Thus, the tail light will be similar to the Himalayan. However, the grab rails on the Scram 411 will be different. The scrambler-style model will not have the luggage rack design that we see on the Himalayan. Instead, it will be a simple unit – something that we see on regular commuter motorcycles. The final change will be seen on the rear mudguard that will have a slightly different design than the unit on the Royal Enfield adventure tourer.

The Scram 411 is expected to churn out the same power output as the Himalayan. Both motorcycles are expected to share the same engine, gearbox, and few other cycle parts. The suspension will most likely be the same too.

Expected Launch Date and Pricing

When will this bike be launched in India? We believe that it will be launched after the new Classic 350. Thus, the Scram 411 may arrive on our shores in October-November 2021. Expect the scrambler-style product from Royal Enfield to be positioned below the Himalayan. The Himalayan, for reference, costs around Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, we can expect the Scram 411 to be atleast Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 cheaper than the Himalayan.