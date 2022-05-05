Price hike up to 15,000 for Tata Punch

Tata Motors launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in October last year. It sits below the Nexon and is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. Now, after three months of its official launch, Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Tata Punch by up to Rs 15,000.

On the other hand, the car manufacturer has also slashed the prices for some of the variants of Tata Punch. The increase in raw materials cost is the reason behind several car manufacturers increasing their prices.

The current prices for Punch manual transmission range from Rs 5,82,900 and goes up to Rs 8,88,900. The old price for the same was from Rs 5,67,900 to Rs 8,88,900. Similarly, the Adventure and Adventure Rhythm trims get a price hike of Rs 12,000. Furthermore, the accomplished trim gets Rs 7,000 price hike. The variants that get a price reduction of Rs 10,000 include Creative, Creative DT, Creative IRA and Creative IRA DT trims.

After the price hike, the Punch automatic transmission variant ranges between Rs 7,24,900 to Rs 9,48,900. The old price for the same was from Rs 7,12,900 to Rs 9,48,900. The Adventure and Adventure Rhythm trims get a price hike of Rs 12,000. On the other hand, the accomplished trim gets a hike of Rs 7,000. Similarly, the Creative, Creative DT, Creative IRA and Creative IRA DT trims get a price reduction of Rs 10,000.