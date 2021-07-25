.The global premiere of the MG One SUV will be held on July 30, 2021. The SUV is said to showcase the brand’s latest design and technological prowess. It is based on the MG’s new SIGMA architecture, an all-in-one modular designed platform. MG One also gets powerful chip technology coupled with an active digital eco-system. The SIGMA platform can also be used for electric powertrains. Needless to say, the MG One will be a connected car. The teaser images do give a sense of the design on the MG One. It gets a sloping roofline at the rear, giving it a coupe like silhouette. The SUV gets flowing line and a distinct sporty vibe.(It is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options)

Overall, the body gets a bunch of creases and character lines, adding to the sporty tone. MG says that the wide and low proportions will offer significant space inside the cabin. MG is yet to reveal features, dimensions and specifications for the One SUV but some of it has been leaked already on few websites in China.

The MG One is likely to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be turbocharged. News is that the engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is likely to make around 170-180 bhp and 250-260 Nm of torque. Leaked data suggests that in typical MG fashion, the MG One will be loaded with features and technology as well. The SUV is likely to go on sale globally by the end of this year and we may see it coming to India later in 2022. If it does come to India, it will go up against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and other compact SUVs in the country.