While the majority of carmakers were suffering during 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit, luxury carmaker Lamborghini was recording positive commercial and financial performance. During this period, the company achieved the highest-ever profitability.

“Our immediate responsiveness, an ideal model mix, and the growing demand for customization of our products pushed profitability to the highest levels. In such a difficult year, the brand demonstrated great strength and continued its growing appeal, bucking the trend in the global luxury industry,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Year 2020 was the second-best period ever for Lamborghini in terms of both turnover and number of cars delivered.

The company ended fiscal year 2020 with a turnover of 1.61 billion euros, just 11 per cent down from 2019. This is attributed to the decline caused by the 70-day production stoppage in the spring, in compliance with Italian government directives and to protect the health of workers during the initial emergency phase.

In 2020, the Italian automaker delivered 7,430 cars worldwide, while the delivery numbers were at 8,205 units in 2019.

The United States remained the top market with 2,224 cars delivered, followed by Germany (607), Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao (604), Japan (600), United Kingdom (517), and Italy (347).

“2021 opened with a very positive outlook: deliveries in the first two months of this year have already surpassed those of the previous pre-pandemic period, and the orders placed thus far already cover nine months of production,” Winkelmann added.

In recent years Chinese car buyers have developed an appetite for uber-luxury vehicles from automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini. As a result, Lamborghini is expecting further growth in the region, jumping to second place in its core markets.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled the latest model of the Huracán STO – Super Trofeo Omologata a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán EVO Super Trofeo, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.

This year, the Huracán STO will be joined by two further new products, based on the iconic V12.