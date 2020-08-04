Automobili Lamborghini recently revealed its track monster, ‘Essenza SCV12’, with company’s most powerful V12 engine to date. The vehicle is built especially for the track and will be stored by Lambo in Italy. Reports suggest that Essenza SCV12 costs around 3 million euros. The direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 is fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by Lamborghini, combined with aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes and new technical solutions designed for the ultimate driving experience. “Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO and Chairman of Automobili Lamborghini said. “Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sports car manufacturer and our true passion for motorsport,” he added.

Born for the track The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the backpressure, improving performance and emphasizing the unique sound of the engine. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness. The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without internal rollcage. The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules. To ensure maximum agility and stability on even the most demanding tracks, kinematic solutions inspired by racing prototypes have been adopted, such as the push-rod rear suspension installed directly on the gearbox. Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked, “Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963. It is a project in which we combined the pursuit of engineering perfection with refined aerodynamics, futuristic design, and innovative solutions such as the carbon monocoque without internal roll-cage.” Aerodynamics



The aerodynamics benefit from Lamborghini Squadra Corse's GT racing experience to ensure a level of efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200 kg at 250 km/h.The front hood has a double air intake with a central rib, typical of the Huracán racing cars, which separates the hot airflow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the airscoop located on the roof. The front features a splitter and two lateral elements; on the sides, the flows for engine and gearbox cooling have been optimized through the use of vertical fins situated on the side sills. The aerodynamic package is completed by the large adjustable double-profile rear wing. Design



The design of the Essenza SCV12 is the result of the creative work by Lamborghini Centro Stile, which has designed all racing cars produced by Lamborghini since Squadra Corse was established.The essential nature of the car is underscored by the structure of the bodywork, formed by only three elements to enable quick replacement when necessary during pit stops. The exclusive Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California launch livery displays the trademark logos of long-standing Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners, Pertamina, Pirelli and Roger Dubuis. The sleek yet taut and dynamic lines combine the appeal of 1970s prototypes and elements typical of Lamborghini's DNA, like the hexagonal geometry that characterizes the front headlights, and the roof airscoop and air vents that frame the steering wheel. There is also the unmistakable "Y", the stylistic feature repeated on the livery and in the cockpit, where each element represents the best compromise between lightweight, functionality and design. In fact, the instrument panel and dashboard are supported by an asymmetrical carbon "Y", a load-bearing and stylistic element that frames the cockpit, designed to put the driver at the center of absolute driving experience. Driving experience