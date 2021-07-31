Lamborghini Huracan models is now here in India

The form of the STO! Be it for performance, for technology, or even art for that matter, this one’s all of it combined and applied to a race car. Even better, a road-legal one. Take a look at the pictures of this evil angel, which is meant to amaze irrespective of whether it’s on a race circuit or in a car collection.

The acronym STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologato (Italian for ‘Homologation’) as it’s a road-homologated super sports car especially for enthusiasts who’d like to own one.

It’s inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Super Trofeo hypercar and developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corsa for Lambo’s own race series.

A massive adjustable rear wing is again a reminder of this track-bred car meant to nail a perfect lap with its focus on down-force. A dramatic avatar is just an add-on benefit.

What further helps make the STO a race car includes weight reduction, improved aero, and enhanced heat management. Then, there’s a retuned suspension along with several other measures.

It’s the front splitter that helps to direct the airflow to the rear diffuser from under the vehicle, while also giving the machine a race-car look.

Then, there are those huge air ducts on the bonnet and even louvres on the top part of the fenders to aid in better cooling.

Look closely, and you’ll also notice that the bonnet, front bumper, and the fenders are one single unit which in Lambo terms is ‘cofango’, or a combination of hood and fender in Italian.

No points for guessing that this whole component is made of very lightweight carbon fibre. However, more interestingly, there’s a special key with the help of which this complete thing can be lifted off.

Now apart from the massive air scoop on the roof, the STO also gets Super Trofeo EVO-derived rear fenders. These feature an integrated NACA air intake for improved cooling.

Then, the shark fins on the engine cover at the back straighten airflow onto the massive double aerofoil adjustable rear wing, which eventually helps improve its cornering abilities.

And to scientifically back that claim, Lamborghini says there’s a 37 per cent improvement in airflow efficiency and a 53 per cent increase in down-force as compared to the Huracan Performante.

It goes without saying that weight reduction plays a crucial role in track cars like the STO. Reasonably so, 75 per cent of its body panels are made from carbon fibre.

Even inside, there’s extensive use of carbon fire which can be seen on the sport seats, door panels with cloth handles, and even floor mats.

This fire-breathing monster uses Lambo’s 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out a humongous 640bhp of power and 565Nm of torque. All of it sent to the rear wheels!

And when you take this beast out, keep your eyes wide open and don’t even think of blinking, as it sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just three seconds! Top-speed? 310kmph!