Automobili Lamborghini has announced its 400th Huracán luxury racing cars manufactured at its headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese facility.

Huracán Super Trofeo and Huracán GT3 were produced in the same assembly line both road and racing since 1963.

Commenting on the 400th Huracán, Winkelmann said: “We are proud of the milestone, which is important not only for Squadra Corse but for the whole company. In a few years, Squadra Corse has established itself in the most important international competitions and the Huracán GT3 and Super Trofeo are an undisputed point of reference in the Gran Turismo category.”

The first Huracán Super Trofeo was presented in 2014, replacing the Gallardo as the car of choice in Lamborghini’s single-make championship in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The following year, the Huracán GT3 made its debut, marking Lamborghini’s official entry into GT racing.

In the next six seasons, the Huracán GT3, and its successor the GT3 Evo, have won nearly 100 races, including the prestigious Daytona 24 Hours a record three consecutive times. The GT3 Evo has also won the coveted Sebring 12 Hours twice as well as the “triple crown” of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2019. In 2020 alone, the Huracán GT3 Evos were represented by 24 different teams, in 15 national and international championships and covered a total of 20,000km across 88 different drivers.