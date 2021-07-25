awasaki has revised the prices of its products in the Indian market. The revision makes select motorcycles more expensive than before, with the range starting from Rs 2,99,500 onwards. Check out the complete price list of Kawasaki motorcycles in India below:

– KLX110: Rs 2,99,500 (Unchanged)

– Ninja 300: Rs 3,18,000 (Unchanged)

– KLX140G: Rs 4,06,600 (Unchanged)

– Vulcan 650: Rs 6,10,000 (vs. Rs 6,04,000)

– Z 650: Rs 6,24,000 (vs. Rs 6,18,000)

– Ninja 650: Rs 6,61,000 (vs. Rs 6,54,000)

– Versys 650: Rs 7,15,000 (vs. Rs 7,08,000)

– W800: Rs 7,26,000 (vs. Rs 7,19,000)

– Z900: Rs 8,42,000 (vs. Rs 8,34,000)

– Ninja 1000SX: Rs 11,40,000 (vs. Rs 11,29,000)

– Versys 1000: Rs 11,55,000 (vs. Rs 11,44,000)

– Ninja ZX-10R: Rs 15,14,000 (vs. Rs 14,99,000)

– Z H2: Rs 21,90,000 (Unchanged)

– Z H2 SE: Rs 25,90,000 (Unchanged)

The price revision does not affect models like the Ninja 300, Z H2 series, and the off-road-spec KLX range in the Indian market. The new price list will be effective from 1 August, 2021. Kawasaki India is also offering a discount voucher on its select models. This voucher can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of these models.