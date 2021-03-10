Ford India on Wednesday announced the launch of its popular compact SUV ‘EcoSport SE’ in domestic market priced from Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol and Rs. 10.99 Lakh for the diesel variant.

The company in this newly launched vehicle is offering customers the choice to pick from two body styles — with or without its signature rear-mounted spare wheel.

The new design cues in EcoSport SE are borrowed from its American and European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel, company said in a statement.

It added that the new introduction comes with an easy to use puncture kit that will enable owners to repair tyre damage within minutes, without the hassle of removing the tyre from its slot.

Speaking at the launch, Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Vinay Raina said, “Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE. The SE carries forward EcoSport’s fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3.”

The new EcoSport SE comes with a 1.5L three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that power 122 PS and 149 Nm torque, while the diesel variant has a 1.5L engine with a peak power of 100 PS and torque of 215 Nm. Both the engines will be paired to Ford’s responsive and agile five-speed manual gearbox, the company added.