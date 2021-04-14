Buying a Lamborghini is cool. But ordering a customized Lamborghini is like turning a dream into reality.

With Lamborghini’s exclusive program, Ad Personam, you can now make all the desired changes that are compatible with your personality.

Ad Personam is a unique customization program that gives shape to every desire through the choice of infinite combinations, from colors to materials, from the seat logo sewn by hand rather than printed, to the initials embroidered inside the passenger compartment, as well as satisfying requests to reproduce a color on sample, always respecting the high quality standards required.

Coordinated by a team of specialists who accompany the customer through every stage of the customization process, the program conceals some curiosities that are not yet fully known or revealed. Here are five facts that you might not know yet:

1. Automotive leader in the development of unique colors: The company holds the record in the automotive market for the variety of color shades and palettes, offering a grand total of 348 unique Ad Personam colours,

2. The last frontier of colour— diamond dust paint:

The latest innovation in exterior colors is the use of a new transparent paint containing micro crystals in the form of diamond dust. With the help of a unique processing technique that combines artistic craftsmanship and technology, the bodywork thus becomes iridescent, changing color according to the reflections of the light.

3. The most extravagant request for interiors— embroidered works of art: Ad Personam team evaluates and studies requests for decorations and embroidery, from the seat logo, hand-stitched rather than hot-embossed, to the initials embroidered inside the passenger compartment. The masterful skill of the Lamborghini embroiderers reaches the highest levels, going as far as creating branches and peach blossoms, portraits of the customer or their beloved pet, designs in street art style with the bull, and “splash-effect” color (like in the Aventador S by Skyler Grey), to images of the skyline of their favorite city.

4. The most popular Ad Personam colors in America, Asia Pacific and EMEA: The choice of a color is also linked to the different nationalities and the social and cultural dimensions in which Lamborghini customers live. For example, in Asia Pacific, the most popular Ad Personam color by far is Rosso Efesto, in EMEA it is Verde Alceo, while in America Blu Cepheus is very much the favorite.

5. Studies in color psychology give rise to five chromatic families: This project was developed by the Ad Personam team using a scientific approach, studies conducted by experts in neuromarketing and color psychology, along with Lamborghini Centro Stile.

In this collaborative project, a number of personalities were identified that embody the profiles of Lamborghini customers, divided into five different groups. Each group is identified with the different cultural backgrounds, tastes, personalities and attitudes of the individual Families.

◦ SPORTIVA: The SPORTIVA family suits all those who have a bold personality with a youthful spirit and who like to be recognized as promoters of a timeless tradition. These colors are in fact the launch colors of the latest Lamborghini cars, including Giallo Belenus, Arancio Xanto, Verde Selvans and Viola Pasifae.

◦ CONTEMPORANEA: It reflects the modern landscape of informal, minimalist luxury. The eight colors selected, including Rosso Efesto, Blu Aegir and Balloon White, combine elegant and sophisticated style with the appeal of sport technology.

◦ ECLETTICA: This family represents freshness, innovation and flair. The palette is made up of bold colors that express the various facets of the versatile spirit, ranging from Blu Cepheus to Oro Elios to Viola Bast.

◦ CLASSICA: It is a tribute to the origins of an Italian excellence that revolutionized the world of super sports cars and is bound to its traditions. The most representative colors of the icons of the past, such as Verde Scandal, Amaranto, Arancio and Blu Notte, belong to this family.

◦ TECNICA: The TECNICA family is designed for high-performance enthusiasts who want cutting-edge technology and new materials and colors, including Blu Grifo, Nero Nemesis and Giallo Telemaco.