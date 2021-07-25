Since the video was shot from a moving vehicle and the test mule was camouflaged, not much can be deciphered about the changes it might get. However, a short glimpse of its front end reveals that the R15 V4 will get a redesigned headlamp section. Unlike a pair of narrow LED headlamps on the existing model, the upcoming version will sport a single-piece vertically stacked headlamp with a slight oval shape. It also seems to be flanked by faux air intakes on either side.

Apart from the front fascia, everything else appears to have been left unaltered. For instance, the minimalistic tail lamp, winglet-like grab rails, and an upswept tail design have all been retained as they are. Even the ergonomics look just as committed as the current-gen R15 V3. It might remain the same on the feature front too as it’s already a well-equipped offering for its displacement. There’s a large LCD dash, a slipper clutch, and a dual-channel ABS setup.

It could be the same story with the engine as well. The 155cc, liquid-cooled unit is already a gem of an engine with VVA (variable valve actuation) technology and performance numbers standing at 18.37bhp and 14.1Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is underpinned by a Deltabox frame that bestows it with incredible handling dynamics.

The prices of the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 start at Rs 1,54,600 and go up to Rs 1,56,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the colour variant. Expect the next-gen model to demand a premium of around Rs 5,000-10,000 over this pricing.