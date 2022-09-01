Asia Cup: Kohli hails Suryakumar Yadav for ‘special knock’ against Hong Kong

India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli hailed stylish batter, Suryakumar Yadav, for a “special knock” against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s stylish 68 not out and Kohli’s unbeaten 59, helped India secure a spot in to the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following Suryakumar’s blistering knock, Kohli made a sweet gesture as he bowed down to the batter after the innings.

After India’s win, Kohli again appreciated Suryakumar as he posted a picture with ‘SKY’ on homegrown social media, Koo app.

“Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We’ll keep going,” Kohli said on the Koo app.



Meanwhile, Suryakumar was totally flabbergasted by Kohli’s gesture on the field.

“It was a very heartwarming gesture. I never saw something like that. I was looking at him and I was like, “why isn’t he going ahead?” Then I came to him and urged him to walk together. He is so experienced,” said Suryakumar.

India opener KL Rahul scored 36 off 39 balls, however, his two impeccable sixes showed that he isn’t in bad touch as of now.

KL Rahul also posted his picture on the Koo app after India’s win.

India outplayed Hong Kong in all departments and also became the second team to qualify for the Super four.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will today lock horns in the Group B match and the winner will secure a spot in the super four stage.

Pakistan and Hong Kong will meet for the same scenario on Friday. The super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 will begin from Saturday.

