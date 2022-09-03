Amid running feud, MP Nishikant Dubey claims FIR against Deoghar DC

The faceoff between a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Godda and Deputy Collector (DC) of Deoghar has reached Delhi. The MP and chairman of Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee Nishikant Dubey has claimed that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Deoghar DC on his complaint.

The BJP MP took to twitter to share the information. Stating that the Delhi Police have filed a case against the bureaucrat at North Avenue police station, he made serious allegation against the DC including threatening him with life, attempt to obstruct his work at the behest of the DC, and forced entry into the restricted area of DRDO at Deoghar Airport without permission.

According to Dubey, he is also the chairman of the advisory committee of Deoghar Airport. The incident occurred on August 31, at about 5.15pm, when he reached the airport, along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. He alleged that the officers and the police personnel of Jharkhand Police stopped them.

He even claimed that both his sons were abused because they reached the airport in slippers.

While the MP claims that an FIR has been registered at North Avenue Police Station in New Delhi, no official statement has been made from the DCP, New Delhi in this regard even though she was repeatedly asked for a confirmation.