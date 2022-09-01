Acto Ankush Hazra steps into production with Mirza

Actor Ankush Hazra has earlier announced the title of his upcoming film Mirza which will be directed by Sumeet-Saahil. He turns producer with this action thriller whose first look teaser will be revealed on September 8 at 8pm.

The ‘Villain’ actor dropped a poster of Mirza on social media on Wednesday and wrote, “Learn to Break the Rules… Biggest Announcement Teaser… 8 Days to go…September 8…8pm”

Ankush Hazra has own over hearts with blockbusters like ‘Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay’, ‘Villain’, ‘Bibaho Ovijan’. Now he adds another feather to the cap by stepping into production. The action packed thriller Mirza will be produced under the banner of Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures along with Nexgen Venture.

The announcement has already created a buzz in social media and excitement reigns as the makers hinted that the actor will be seen in an exclusive action hero avatar. Ankush has several other films in the pipeline like Savings Account, Bhoy, Love Marriage in which he will be once again pairing up with his girlfriend Oindrila Sen after Magic. Mirza is set to hit the screens on Eid 2023.