Abide by high command’s instructions, Pilot tells Congress leaders

Former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that whatever be the order of the high command has to be obeyed by all the leaders, and no one is an exception. He was commenting on the speculations going on about the election of new AICC president.

“You should not pay attention to whatever appears in the media. It is always quoted: ‘What is seen in politics never happens. And what happens is not seen.’ You should not go by rumours. Wait! The party has declared the presidential election schedule. And whatever the party high command orders that would be followed by everyone, whoever he or she is,” Pilot told media persons in the presence of hundreds of his followers and well wishers who had come to meet him at his Civil Lines residence here.

On the routing of NSUI candidates in the recently held 14 universities’ student union polls in Rajasthan, Pilot said: “The poll results were not at all favourable. The state Congress party should review the debacle, and why works done in the ruling Congress government’s four years did not reach youth, who expected much more. Youth are our future in politics.”

It is pertinent to mention here that an independent candidate, Nirmal Choudhary, supported by Pilot faction has won the Rajasthan University Students’ Union presidential election. During the winning rally, the students raised the slogan: “Sachin Pilot Jindabad.”

“The increasing crimes against Dalit and tribal women are worrying. The Scheduled Caste Commission should be given a constitutional status like other states have it. The whole government should work together to know how to control such crimes. Get justice on time. No one should have the courage to commit atrocities against Dalits and Adivasi. Such an environment has to be created,” he opined.

The Congress leader said that the prices of all things are touching the sky. The Congress party is going to have a big rally against skyrocketing inflation on September 4 to be held at the Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi.

“A large number of common people and the Congress workers will come from all over the country and try to wake up the Central government from slumber. Thousands of people will go from Rajasthan. It will be a historic event. The Central government will have to reduce inflation,” he said.