The ‘motion of confidence’ presented in Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after allegations of BJP trying to topple the AAP government got passed on Thursday.

The motion was passed unopposed in the house as all BJP MLAs were absent from the Legislative.

Three of BJP MLAs were expelled from the Assembly for the current session after an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. She did not consider MLAs demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Reacting to which rest of the party MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

“We brought a confidence motion today to demonstrate that Operation Lotus has failed. None of our MLAs have changed sides,” Kejriwal asserted while addressing the session.

Taking a jibe at the saffron party, he said: “The BJP is investigating every place where AAP has made good work. After Manish Sisodia’s catch, I think our vote percentage will increase.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that since the CBI raid on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, vote share of AAP has increased by 4 per cent

While addressing the Assembly on confidence motion, Kejriwal said, “AAP’s vote share is up by 4 per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Manish Sisodia. It will go up to 6 per cent when he’s arrested.”

“A total of 69 cases have been lodged against 49 of our MLAs, out of which 35 cases are pending. A total 16 were registered against me, I have been acquitted in 12 cases. 13 cases were done on Manish and acquitted in 10 cases. 4 cases were investigated against Satyendaa Jain, and acquitted in two cases,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

Fake case have been registered against Sisodia, the Chief Minister claimed, adding that he welcomed the investigstion but did not intimidate with defamation case.

CBI raided Sisodia’s residence and went to his village and also probed his bank locker, but found nothing, Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from IANS)