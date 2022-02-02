Release date for “Anek” by Ayushmann Khurrana set for summer

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Anubhav Sinha’s political thriller ‘Anek’, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie will be in cinemas on May 13, 2022.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhushan Kumar from ‘Thappad’ collaborate with Sinha to shoot a sharp, hard-hitting socio-political drama, ‘Anek’. The film had been scheduled for release in late March, but with the third wave hitting the country, the release date was shifted to May.

The filmmaker describes this as his most ambitious project to date, as it was shot in beautiful locations in the North East.

“Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we’ve created,” Sinha said.

In addition to being Ayushmann’s most expensive project to date, the movie will also star Sinha himself in the role of Joshua.

(With inputs from ANI)