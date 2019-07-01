Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Monday owing to a toe injury. As per reports, Shankar is likely to be replaced by Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal.

Interestingly, the Karnataka batsman, who made his Test debut last year against Australia on their home turf is yet to make his debut in 50 overs cricket for India.

It has been revealed that Vijay Shankar was hurt once again by a Jasprit Bumah delivery during the net practice session. This worsened his recovery from an injury caused by another Bumrah delivery earlier. As a result, the Tamil Nadu batsman will not be able to take part further in the tournament and will head back home.

Mayank Agarwal’s name is being speculated as a replacement since he is an opener and his inclusion in the XI can allow KL Rahul to go back to the number four position in case, Rishabh Pant fails to deliver in the coming matches.

It is expected that Mayank Agarwal’s name will be announced only after ICC’s Technical Committee approves his name. Post that, Agarwal will join the team in Birmingham.

Vijay Shankar had a memorable game against Pakistan in which he picked up a wicket of his very first ball in the World Cup becoming the first Indian to do so.

With him being ruled out, India might be a bowler short and will have to depend on Hardik Pandya to bowl his 10 overs consistently. Kedar Jadhav may also get to roll his arms over in case the need arises.

India play Bangladesh on Tuesday in their World Cup campaign ahead.