Although there has been a decline in Kerala’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR), the state’s death count continues to remain high.

As many as 176 deaths were reported on Saturday, pushing the toll to 7,170, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The reason behind the rising Covid deaths will be looked into, even as it is expected that the cases will surge,” said Vijayan.

He also warned that even though the peak in the second wave is over, experts have predicted a third wave and people who were vaccinated but have co-morbidities should be careful and have to continue with the caution.

“Since a third wave is predicted, we are working towards a protocol to take adequate steps on how best we can keep the damages to the least. We will start working on it,” the CM said.

He also added that a medical audit on black fungus will be undertaken and there shouldn’t be worries on this as all the steps have been taken to ensure to provide expensive medicines to tackle this and it will be given liberally.

“All steps would be taken to ensure that the tribal hamlets in the state are free from Covid and steps for vaccination in these areas would be undertaken besides making adequate arrangements for quarantine also will be undertaken,” Vijayan added.

He said with the monsoons predicted shortly all steps are being taken to list out all the Covid treatment centres where floods and landslides can occur.

“An emergency response team and a plan are being worked out to handle an emergency situation. All the medical infrastructure at these centres is being prepared. Likewise those patients who have a medical history would be listed. All steps would be taken to stock adequate medicines for at least a month ,” the CM added.