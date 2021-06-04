On the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government on May 30, BJP workers had reached out to people in nearly two lakh villages across the country. The saffron party has planned a special relief, safety and welfare campaign for Covid affected in around one lakh villages across the country as part of the party’s ongoing “Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0” to mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government.

Sharing the details of the programmes organized across the country, Rajya Sabha member and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the party and it also gives immense pleasure to share that the BJP workers did exceptionally well in “Sewa Diwas” and exceeded all goals and targets set for the day to serve the people .

“On May 30 the BJP workers conducted massive drives to serve and help the needy and poor in 1,77,463 villages and 48,885 urban wards. On May 30, the BJP workers also organised various welfare programmes in 1,888 district centres and 6,315 at mandal (block) level,” he said.

According to Singh, the BJP workers distributed over 16.5 lakh immunity kits to fight coronavirus and also distributed over one crore face masks. They distributed over 13.5 lakh ration kits and around 10 lakh food packets among the people.

Apart from this, around 36,000 Covid awareness programmes were organised across the country. Three-day blood donation camps were also held from May 28 to May 30, where the target was to collect 50,000 units of blood. But the BJP workers enthusiastically participated in the blood donation camps and surpassed the target. In the blood donation camps organised across the country 71,432 party workers donated their blood, exceeding the target of 50,000, Singh said.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of party Chief J P Nadda, the BJP’s selfless service to the people is continuing without any break and it will keep on going till we defeat and eradicate corona from India.

“It is due to the hard work and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modiji and with the support and cooperation of the people that India has been successful in containing the second wave of coronavirus and soon we will defeat and emerge victorious in our fight against the pandemic,” Singh said.