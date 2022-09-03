2 projects worth Rs 341.2 cr to decongest traffic in North-East Delhi

Aimed at resolving the chronic problem of traffic snarls in North-East Delhi, the Delhi government has decided to build an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagari and Gagan Cinema. Both the projects worth Rs 341.2 crore were approved in the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting held recently.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of PWD Ministry, on Saturday said that with the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagari and Gagan Cinema junction, the entire 10-km stretch between Signature bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free.

“Those traveling to Bhopura via Signature bridge will have signal free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced by half,” he said.

Sisodia said that Mangal Pandey Marg is one of the most prominent roads of North-East Delhi, which connects hundreds of colonies of Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Mustafabad, Gokalpuri, Nand Nagari, and Vidhan Sabha with North Delhi. As a result, there is always a lot of traffic load on this entire stretch.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is working to decongest Delhi roads through various projects. Along with these new projects a 1.4 km long double decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, which will also benefit lakhs of people of North-East Delhi daily and save their time,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Loni Chowk is considered as one of the busiest junctions in North-East Delhi. Every hour there is a movement of thousands of vehicles between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. There is a lot of traffic between the RTO and East of Loni Road.

To get rid of this traffic, an underpass is being constructed by the government at Loni Chowk in the direction of Durgapuri from the RTO. Once completed, the vehicles between Loni Border and Durgapuri will not have to stop at Loni Chowk and the flow of traffic will be hassle-free.