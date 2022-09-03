Manchester United to host Arsenal at Old Trafford

Premier League giants, Manchester United will face invincibles, Arsenal at Old Trafford on 4th September at 09:30 pm IST.

The last time Manchester United played at Old Trafford was on 23rd August against Liverpool, which the host won 2-1.

On the scoresheet for Manchester United was Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford and for Liverpool was Mohamed Salah who scored a consolation goal for Liverpool.

Manchester United is currently in the 5th position in the Premier League, and the Gunners are in the 1st position winning five out of five matches.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is now on a winning streak after losing the first two matches against Brighton (1-2) and Brentford (4-0) respectively. Manchester United, this season, has had their worst start in 101 years under Erik Ten Hag.

If Manchester United wins against Arsenal on Sunday, they will jump two places up and sit in the 3rd place provided that Manchester City, Tottenham and Brighton lose their upcoming matches against Aston Villa, Fulham and Leicester City.

It is worth noting that United, this season, has signed five players on a permanent basis; Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony and a season long loan signing, Martin Dubravka.