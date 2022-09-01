Gold price today: hits two months low to Rs 51,270

Weak global trend led to fall in gold and silver prices hitting two months low. On MCX, the gold prices fell by 0.4 per cent to Rs 50,200 per 10 gram while silver went to its two year low to Rs 52,395 per kg.

After the crash, In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai the 22 carat gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 47,000 while in Chennai it went down to Rs 47,540.

Similarly, the 24 carat gold rate per 10 gram in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,270 whereas in Chennai it was at Rs 51,860.

In the global market too, gold hit its 6 months low. Strengthening of the dollar led gold fell by 0.3% to $1,706.31 an ounce as the dollar index rose 0.29% to 108.983.

Gold Price Today-