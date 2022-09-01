Prices of commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 91.5

Oil marketing companies have decreased the cost of commercial LPG cylinder by 91.50 rupees per unit with immediate effect.

A 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 1,885, as opposed to Rs 1,976 in Delhi, as a result of the most recent price adjustment. The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was decreased by Rs 36 on August 1 as well.

Prior to that, prices for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6. However, domestic cylinder prices will continue to be remain steady.

Domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram, prices increased by Rs 50 per unit on July 6. Previously, on May 19, 2022, domestic cylinder pricing were changed.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit.

Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT

(inputs from ANI)