Woman head constable booked for demanding bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against a woman head constable posted in Kaithal district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a local resident in lieu of dropping his son’s name in a case registered in Civil Line Police Station Kaithal.

Sharing this information on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said the woman head constable Mahindro Devi has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint of Rampal, a resident of Janakpuri colony, Kaithal.

After verifying the complaint, a team of bureau team conducted a raid in the presence of the duty magistrate. But sensing the raid, the accused head constable managed to flee the spot.

The spokesperson said an investigation into the case is being conducted after the registration of a case against the accused in the Bureau’s Police Station, Ambala.