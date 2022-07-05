Haryana Police busts illegal arms unit in Rajasthan

The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and arrested two accused including the key supplier of illegal arms.

Sharing this information on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said an arms supplier identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested.

A police team during a raid recovered three locally made pistols, a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory. His accomplice, Sakeel of Salahedi, was also nabbed with two guns of .312 bore, one pistol and 50 cartridges.

The illegal arms unit was busted following the interrogation of two arms suppliers, Gurvinder and Manjeet, who were arrested in Nuh district on 4 July. The police had seized 4 pistols, 3 desi katta and 7 magazines from their possession.

The crime investigation team had interrogated Gurvinder and Manjeet to ascertain the source from where they procured the weapons. Getting some leads in the case, the police team raided the location and arrested the accused involved in the illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons.

A case has been registered against them before launching a probe, the spokesperson said.