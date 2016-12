There are 145 Zika cases reported in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City alone, the municipal preventive medicine centre said on Thursday.

The cases were spotted in 23 out of the capital's 24 districts, and included at least 19 pregnant women, Xinhua news agency reported.

Relevant agencies urged residents to kill mosquitoes and their larvae, use mosquito nets while sleeping, and minimise travel to the affected areas.

To date, Vietnam has detected 155 Zika cases.