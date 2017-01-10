Xi Jinping to meet new UN chief

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet new UN chief Antonio Guterres during his visit to Switzerland to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Xi will meet new UN Secretary General Guterres and chief of the World Health Organisation Margaret Chan in their respective offices in Geneva during the forum meeting from January 15 to 18, Efe news reported.

He will also visit the International Olympic Committee's office in Lausanne to meet the organisation's President Thomas Bach, added spokesperson Lu Kang.

Beijing is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic and the two are expected to discuss preparations for the event.