Xi affirms Sirisena of political trust, cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told his Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena that he was "willing to work to consolidate political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen people-to-people friendship".



Xi and Sirisena on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.



In his message, Xi pointed out that since China and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations, bilateral ties have stood the test of an ever-changing international situation and achieved a healthy and smooth development.



Xi said that he appreciated Sri Lanka for its active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.



Sirisena said that the friendship between Sri Lanka and China dates back to a long time ago.



Sirisena noted that Sri Lanka is firmly dedicated to promoting its relations with China and that he believed on the basis of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative will open up a new era for Sri Lanka-China cooperation.