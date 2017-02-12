Woman's selfie causes $200,000 in damage

A woman caused about $200,000 in damage when she knocked over about 10 pieces of artwork while taking a selfie at the 14th Factory Exhibition in Los Angeles.



Video captured by a surveillance camera showed that the woman attempted to take a selfie with one of the displayed crowns, reports Xinhua news agency.



When she crouched down for the best angle, she suddenly fell backward and knocked one over and caused a domino effect, as all the art pieces were set closely to each other.



All other pieces in that row were knocked over. Their value is estimated at $20,000 each.



A spokeswoman of the 14th Factory confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that three sculptures were permanently destroyed, while others were partially damaged.



She said the damaged artwork could take the artists about 20 to 30 hours to make, and many artists have careers that span over 20 years.



The 14th Factory Exhibition is a non-profit temporary art project that will run till July 30.