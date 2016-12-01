With Sharif's disqualification, new Pakistan in line: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Friday said that with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's disqualification, the foundation of a new Pakistan, in line with the vision of the founders has been laid.



"I don't have any personal grudges against anyone, including Nawaz Sharif," Khan, whose party had sought the disqualification of the PM, told reporters in Islamabad hours after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Panama Papers case.



Expressing his happiness with the verdict, the PTI chairman said: "I am thankful to all my supporters and the masses who played a vital role during our campaign against corruption.



"This is just the beginning as all others responsible for corruption will meet a similar fate," the cricketer-turned-politician said, adding that "the practice of sending money looted from projects abroad in the form of commission needs to come to a halt".



Sharif resigned after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding the post following a probe that revealed illegal family wealth stashed abroad.